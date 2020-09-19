Despite the ongoing public health crisis surrounding coronavirus, residents and local officials joined hands pandemic-style for one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the Regional Emergency Shelter Team (REST).
Nick Anderson, director of REST, said the money raised goes to helping keep the winter emergency homeless shelter open and operating for up to 18 weeks for anyone in need.
“We ‘re blessed to have the support of the community,” Anderson said.
Anderson said on Saturday night during the Hawaiian meal giveaway about $15,000 was raised for the emergency winter shelter, which is a partnership with about 20 churches rotating as hosts of the shelter.
Long-term, Anderson said, the goal is to rent a facility year-around to house the homeless. Some of the adjustments made during the pandemic were hiring a younger staff to replace the 65-and-oder volunteers, who were staying home in order to remain safe from COVID-19.
REST will continue to take donations at https://www.restyubacity.org.