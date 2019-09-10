The Regional Emergency Shelter Team (REST) is hosting its Ninth annual Luau Dinner Saturday to raise funds for the upcoming winter shelter season.
The dinner will be Saturday, Sept. 14, from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at Yuba City High School’s multipurpose room, 850 B Street in Yuba City.
REST, a local nonprofit, provides cold weather shelter and meals to families and individuals experiencing homelessness in Yuba-Sutter. Since 2010, REST has provided more than 23,000 beds and hot meals to people in need.
More than 100 volunteers and more than 20 local churches and community organizations that donate shelter space and meals are part of the REST team.
The cost is $10-$20 and tickets are available at Gaiser Pets, Hands of Hope, Crosspointe Christian Books & Gifts and at the door. For more information, call 683-2274.