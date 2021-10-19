The Regional Emergency Shelter Team (REST) will host their 11th annual Luau fundraising dinner on Saturday, Nov. 6, to raise money to fund a cold weather shelter in the coming months.
Nick Anderson, director of REST, said they will be serving the same delicious Hawaiian food people have come to expect.
“This year’s Luau will be a hybrid between our traditional Luau and the modified event we held last year,” said Anderson. “We will have indoor dining with a live program featuring hula dancers and success stories from former REST shelter guests. We will also have a drive-thru for those who wish to get their meals to go.”
According to Anderson, there will also be an opportunity drawing with lots of great prizes donated by local businesses and REST volunteers.
Anderson said the funds raised at the Luau will be used to provide an emergency shelter for women and families experiencing homelessness during the coming winter.
“REST has provided cold weather emergency shelter in Yuba-Sutter since 2010 and the Luau has always been REST’s biggest fundraiser,” said Anderson. “The community support REST receives at the Luau makes REST’s shelter possible.”
According to Anderson, a significant portion of Yuba-Sutter’s population is affected by homelessness and one of the biggest factors in helping people escape homelessness is providing them with safe shelter.
“Giving them a roof over their heads gives them a firm foundation from which to work towards finding permanent housing and other success such as employment,” said Anderson. “People who are getting a good night’s sleep, healthy meals, and compassionate treatment tend to experience more success than people who lack these things.”
Typically, REST’s shelter usually opens in late November and will be active for 18 weeks, to about early April, and offers warmth, nourishment and compassion to people experiencing homelessness.
“Last winter, in the midst of the COVID pandemic, REST operated for an additional four weeks, for a total of 22 weeks or five months,” said Anderson. “This allowed a number of REST guests to transition directly from REST’s shelter into new affordable permanent housing options which opened this past spring. We would love to be able to provide year-round shelter at some point in the future.”
In addition to providing a safe night’s sleep seven days a week – including holidays – during the shelter season, Anderson said REST also provides a hot evening meal, breakfast and the supplies for guests to pack a sack lunch each day.
“REST also offers guests education on how to overcome barriers to housing and provides them case management to connect them to resources for housing, employment and education,” said Anderson.
This year’s Luau fundraising dinner will be held Nov. 6 in the multipurpose room at Yuba City High School, 850 B St., Yuba City, from 5-7:30 p.m.
Tickets cost $20 for adults and $10 for children 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased online at www.ticketstripe.com/rest-luau.
“Tickets are also available at Gaiser Pets on Plumas Street,” said Anderson. “We’ll have tickets available at the door as long as we don’t sell out beforehand. Come prepared to have a great time and a great meal while supporting a great cause.”
Anderson said the organization would also like to thank the Yuba-Sutter community for making the Luau a success each year, and thus making it possible for REST to provide shelter to those in need each winter.
“REST is truly a community-driven labor of love,” said Anderson.
For more information, call 683-2274.