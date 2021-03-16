Restaurant owners are being asked to provide input for a survey that will help develop a business plan and scope of work for a new Yuba Sutter Restaurant Association.
Several Yuba-Sutter restaurant owners began meeting months ago to discuss how restaurant and hospitality-oriented businesses could work together to benefit one another and local communities – the catalyst being COVID-19.
With the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce involved, the effort is currently seeking input on four priority areas that will serve as key functions of the association: group purchasing, business resources/consulting, advocacy at local/state levels, and joint marketing.
The objective of the survey is to affirm and adjust priorities, obtain greater detail on individual needs and wants, and to gather feedback concerning a potential operating structure.
The survey can be accessed by visiting https://bit.ly/2Os7YFB. The survey is expected to close on March 29.