A group of local restaurant owners are going through the process of forming a Yuba-Sutter Restaurant Association and plan to take several steps over the coming weeks to establish a program through the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce.
The group floated the idea several months ago in response to the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Several local restaurant owners began meeting to discuss how restaurant and hospitality-oriented businesses could work together to benefit one another and the community as a whole.
“We began these conversations even before COVID happened, but the huge impacts of the COVID shutdowns made it even more apparent that local restaurant owners were craving for a united approach to growing our businesses and working with government,” said Silver Dollar Saloon Owner Joe Ferrie in a press release.
More recently, those involved have been working with staff from the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce to better define the wants and needs of local restaurant owners and develop an organizational structure.
In April, the group sent out a survey to over 200 business owners and received 40 responses. Seventy-nine percent of respondents expressed interest in a local organization that would provide them with four areas of benefit, including group purchasing, business resources, marketing/communications and advocacy.
“Now more than ever, restaurant owners are seeking a stronger voice for their industry locally,” said chamber CEO Marni Sanders. “Additionally, they are interested in developing deeper connections and a more collaborative climate with their peers in the industry.”
Over the next several weeks, the group plans to establish task forces that will develop focus and objectives in the four areas identified in the survey. An organizational structure will be further developed with a leadership council, membership, committees, budget and finances. The group will also work to better outline features and benefits that businesses would gain from participation and develop price points for each to establish an annual budget for the association.
“We are excited with the progress that is being made and are looking forward to an official launch later this summer,” Sanders said. “We are hosting a virtual open house on June 22 for restaurant owners to attend and learn more about the program and provide their own feedback as we build this program.”
Interested restaurant owners and managers are invited to participate in the virtual open house on June 22 at 10 a.m. To register or learn more about the event, go to https://bit.ly/3vyku6A.