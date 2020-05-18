Local restaurants received a boost this week when the Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu’s attestation for stage 2 of reopening was approved by the California Department of Public Health.
Restaurants had previously been contacted by representatives of the state’s Alcohol and Beverage Control, informing them that they could have their alcohol licenses suspended for three years if they remained out of compliance with state guidelines.
As of Wednesday afternoon, when stage 2 reopening was approved, restaurants can serve alcohol with in-person dining, according to Luu. Bars are not permitted to open under stage 2, but will likely be opened during stage 3.
“This is because by nature, bars, nightclubs, wineries, etc., are areas where people gather in close quarters for an extended period of time -- and therefore is considered higher risk for exposure to COVID-19,” Luu said.
Luu said public health’s compliance team has received calls from restaurants confused by ABC coming to their places of business and then hearing that the attestation was approved.
ABC public information officer John Carr said because Yuba-Sutter’s local health officer said it is safe to do, restaurants in the area can proceed with selling alcohol. He said no restaurants were cited in Yuba-Sutter and that none of the pending disciplinary matters the ABC is reviewing are of restaurants in Yuba-Sutter.
“We were a little worried about how to proceed,” Happy Viking co-owner Sandee Drown said about when the attestation was approved. “For us the state has more weight in that they control our liquor license.”
She said ABC agents informed them on Tuesday that a hearing would take place to determine whether their license would be suspended. On Wednesday, Drown said the hearing was canceled, but they have not heard anything further from ABC about whether there will still be consequences.
Krankin Hanks and Tracey’s Diner co-owner Tracey Stueve said ABC threatened her stores with license suspension but Yuba County Sheriff Wendell Anderson reached out on Thursday to say ABC would not be seeking disciplinary action.
“It’s been horrible,” Stueve said. “We’ve had to rise up and come up with new ideas to get our name out there.”
Both restaurants are now offering alcohol with in-person dining.
Sopa Thai owner Sopa Savedra hired an attorney to handle the possible legal consequences of ABC’s threats, but has started serving alcohol, boosting her revenue.
“It helped me,” Savedra said. “At least I can breathe a little bit.”