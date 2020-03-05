Years ago, Jeff Boone made a commitment to his grandfather to restore a car given to him. What Boone didn’t know at the time was the car would land him top honors in a car show.
Boone, a third generation farmer from Live Oak, won Sacramento Autorama’s Custom D’Elegance Award with his 1936 Ford Custom that was given to him when he was 11 years old.
“My mother (or) father would take me down to one of my grandfather’s car lots,” said Boone. “I’d wash cars for him and hangout with grandpa.”
Boone said when his parents would take him to his grandfather’s car lot, Horn’s Fine Used Cars in Marysville, it was typically on Sundays when there wasn’t work to be done on the farm.
One day Boone was at the lot helping his grandfather, washing cars.
Boone said when he was done washing cars out front he would venture to the back to clean out the 1936 Ford.
“I would always clean out this car,” said Boone. “(It) was kinda like I was playing in that car. I thought it was kind of a cool looking car.”
Eventually, according to Boone, his grandfather called him into the office.
“He’d actually just sold a car,” said Boone. “While he was selling that car, it was parked out front by his office, I took a hose and washed that one for the guy he was selling it to.”
He said at the time his grandfather just looked out the window and smiled at him. He said once Boone was in the office his grandfather sat him down.
“My grandpa said, ‘Get in here. I want to talk to you,’” said Boone. “I didn’t know, I thought I was in trouble for a minute.”
To Boone’s surprise, his grandfather took note of the work he had been doing and saw how much Boone liked the car.
“(He said) ‘Every time you come to this place, ... after you’re done washing the cars, you’re always out there playing in that old car of mine,’” said Boone. “I said, ‘Yeah, that’s a pretty neat old car grandpa.’”
According to Boone, his grandfather began pulling down pictures taken of the car while it was in Marysville and moments later his grandfather gave him the car.
When Boone received the car from his grandfather they made a deal they would work on the car and get it restored back to better condition.
“‘You tell your parents to bring the race car trailer up and they can take that car back to your house,’ he said,” said Boone.
Boone and his grandfather began working on the car. Just a few months into the project, his uncle began to help and the three of them were able to put a engine in the car.
“I had a little hot rod back when I was 11-years-old,” said Boone.
Boone said he would sneak the car out and pick up a good friend of his at the time to drive it. He said he would bring the car back unnoticed.
Later on, Boone said, his grandfather had a stroke.
“I pulled the motor out of the car (and) pushed it back into a building – that’s where it sat,” said Boone. “My grandfather eventually passed and it was pretty hard on me because we were really tight and I told him I was going to get that car going.”
For years the car sat and started to wear Boone said.
“My uncle, Willis Horn Jr., and I would always go to these swap meets all the time,” Boone said. “They had used old car parts.”
Boone said he was able to collect and save car parts he acquired from the swap meets.
As years continued to progress, Boone said he spoke to his mom about getting the car out, but soon after she passed away.
Years after, Boone said, in 2018 he was set on finally getting the car out. He said he called on a friend that had a trailer and decided he was going to get it over to Standley Brothers in Yuba City.
“I showed up with the car,” said Boone.
He said one of the workers, Jason Standley, asked him what he was doing when he arrived to the shop. He said it was time to fix the car.
“We stripped it completely down to bare metal,” said Boone. “Every nut and bolt was completely cleaned – free of paint.”
The promoters from the Sacramento Autorama caught wind of the restoration of the car because it’s unique, Boone said. In 2019, he said, he brought the car to Sacramento Autorama for display.
“Last year they gave me an award, which I was unaware of I was getting,” Boone said. “I just took it there for a display.”
Again to Boone’s surprise the car placed second in the Radical Custom Rod Coupe.
“I didn’t even know I was being judged,” said Boone. “It didn’t have any interior and the engine didn’t run.”
Boone said some time after the car show in Sacramento he was involved in a car accident. He said the car wasn’t quite completee yet, but he knew he just had to get it done.
“I was rear ended and I was having a lot of troubles,” said Boone. “Life’s too short, but I better get this car done.”
Boone went back to the Standley Brothers where the car was parked and talked to Jason Standley about finishing up the car.
From there they began working on the car to get it ready for the 2020 Sacramento Autorama.
“We got started on it,” said Boone. “We had five guys working on the car – every day. At least six days a week and sometimes seven.”
The restoration of the car was a lengthy process for Boone and his crew, but in a matter of months the car was completed. Boone said it took them until the day of the car show to be fully completed.
Through a lot set backs Boone was thrilled to have the car completed. When Boone won top honors of the car show he was speechless.
“I’ve had that car for so many years,” said Boone. “All I could think about was my grandpa.”
In memory of his grandpa, Boone said he named the car after him: “The Willis Horn Coupe.”
“Willis Horn was a fabricator, a welder, a body man, a painter, my number one fan and crew chief, but most of all, he was my Grandpa,” said Boone. “I wish he was here so we could go for a ride.”