You can look through the front windows and see the reconstruction of the front of the historic Sutter Theater underway. Volunteers are hoping to make great strides this coming new year.
A “black box” theater was completed and opened in January 2018 and has been used a few times for fund-raising events.
“My goal for 2020 is to have the front two-thirds of the building done,” said Terri Tomlinson, co-chair of the Sutter Performing Arts Association.
For renovation purposes, the theater is divided into different sections – the front of house, the black box venue, and the performing arts center. The front of house and black box venue comprise the front two-thirds. The front of house consists of the lobby, lounge and restrooms. The black box venue is completed, but needs amenities.
Tomlinson would especially like to see the restrooms completed – they need to be up to code and pass inspection.
“We’re hoping for an inspection within the next couple of months,” said Tomlinson. “Rough plumbing is in and rough electrical is in. Once the inspection is OK we can close up the walls with insulation and sheetrock. We’re in a good position to get the restrooms done.”
Across from the restrooms there will be a designated lounge and bar for guests.
The black box venue just needs a hanging light fixture for the stage and a few more speakers for events.
“Moving towards the completion, we have to have a few fundraisers and pick up donations,” said Tomlinson. The entire project has been been a pay-as-you-go venture.
Fundraisers are being planned. There are plans to hold a winter dance, the Veridian String Quartet will have a spring concert, and there will be a fundraiser put on by an outside supporter and a proposed dinner theater.
Last January a fundraiser was conducted in the black box; they raised $70,000, which went towards the completion of restrooms and heating and air conditioning.
Tomlinson looks forward for the renovations to be completed and is thankful for the support of the community.
“Some of it’s been tough,” said Tomlinson. “It’s been really nice they’ve hung with us.”