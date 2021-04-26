Temporary restrictions for hauling oversize wide loads continue on Highway 99 in Live Oak.
The Caltrans Transportation Permit Office has set a maximum width of 10 feet for oversize loads, such as mobile homes and heavy equipment, on the highway between Bishop Avenue and Nevada Street north. Violators are subject to a traffic citation and fine.
The restrictions are in place as crews prepare to start major highway construction work on Highway 99/Live Oak Boulevard on May 1.
During the roadwork, there will be temporary concrete barriers, or K-rail, placed on both sides of the highway in the work zone. Traffic lanes will also be narrower – from the usual 12-feet wide to 11-feet wide.
Traffic will be temporarily shifted to the west side of the existing roadway between Archer Avenue and Pennington Road from May 1 to July 30.
Traffic will also be shifted to the west side of the roadway starting at Myrtle Street and continuing past Ramsdell Drive from May 1 to June 1.
The shifted lanes will allow crews to repair and rehabilitate the existing highway.
Access for residents and businesses will be provided through the construction area and directional signs will be located along the highway to the temporary business entrances.
Caltrans and Live Oak are in the second year of construction of a two-year $36 million pavement, safety and streetscape project to replace old pavement, flatten the roadway, construct new sidewalks, curbs and gutters, upgrade drainage systems, and improve traffic, bicycle and pedestrian signals between Pennington Road and Elm Street. The project will also install a new traffic signal at the intersection of Live Oak Boulevard and Kola Street and widen the highway from two lanes to four lanes with either a median or two-way left-turn lane or room for left-turn pockets at intersections.
The department will issue construction updates on its project website at www.liveoak99.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/liveoak99 and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/live_oak_99.