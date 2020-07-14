A retired businessman with experience in finance announced his candidacy for Marysville mayor. Chris Branscum is joining the race to be decided in the November General elections.
According to a news release, Branscum graduated from Marysville High School in 1967, served in the U.S. Navy and was the control tower watch supervisor at Alameda Naval Air Station. He returned to Marysville and earned an associate’s degree at Yuba College, a bachelor of science degree from California State University-Sacramento, joined an accounting firm and earned his CPA and then earned a law degree at the McGeorge School of Law.
Branscum’s family owned and operated Bossen Laundry and Linen Supply in Marysville from 1920 until 2005.
“I believe the breadth of my experience will translate well in leading Marysville to success and a better quality of life,” he was quoted in the news release. “Experience has taught me that success is all about recognizing and taking the greatest advantage of today’s opportunities and at the same time positioning for success on future opportunities.”
He said he’s been talking to residents about concerns, including highway traffic, homelessness, the business climate, infrastructure and public spaces.
“Though there are clearly problems that need to be dealt with, there are success models in Marysville that we can focus and build on – success breeds and attracts success,” he said. “Success improving life and prosperity in Marysville can do everything from improving property values to enhancing our overall feeling of well-being.”