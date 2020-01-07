People are asked to still be on the lookout for a missing retired Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office dog.
Levi, a seven-year-old black lab and retired detection dog who worked the airport detail, went missing on Christmas Day in the Olivehurst area off Country Club Road.
Tori Rolland, Levi’s owner, said there had been four possible sightings on Friday – however, there was no sign of him when Rolland and a friend searched the area.
She said the first sighting was reported around Sixth Avenue near the Yuba County Airport and the other three were around the LGI Homes community.
Levi is all black and has calluses on both of his front legs in the elbow area, a scar on his right eye and a tattoo on the inside of one of his ears. He was wearing a black collar with a silver chain and was about 71 pounds when he was last seen.
He is also microchipped and neutered.
There is a $2,000 reward being offered for Levi’s safe return, no questions asked.
People can get more information on the “Bring retired K9 Levi home” Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/findK9Levi/.
If people believe they see Levi, they can call Rolland at 916-549-4350.