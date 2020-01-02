The search continues for a missing retired Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office dog last seen in the Olivehurst area.
Levi, a 7-year-old black lab, is a retired detection dog who worked the airport detail.
His owner, Tori Rolland, said he was last seen on Christmas Day at around 11 a.m. in the Olivehurst area off Country Club Road.
Rolland said Levi is all black and he has calluses on both his front legs in the elbow area, a scar on his right eye and a tattoo on the inside of one of his ears. He was wearing a black collar with a silver chain and was about 70 pounds when he was last seen.
She said he is also microchipped.
There is a cash reward being offered for Levi’s safe return, no questions asked – she said he won’t hurt people if they approach him and that he will probably come if they call his name or offer him food.
“He’s one of a kind, he’s just a special dog,” Rolland said.
People can get more information on the “Bring retired K9 Levi home” Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/findK9Levi/.
If people believe they see Levi, they can call Rolland at 916-549-4350.