Retiring at 60 or 65 is no longer an option for many if not most people. There are some folks out there that feel retirement may never happen for a variety of reasons.
Whether it’s a financial incentive or simply a passion to return to work rather than sit at home, the reality is that people are working well into their 70s in some cases.
Dorothy Harman, 72, re-entered the workforce, following a 22-year gap, to become a receptionist at Yuba County One Stop, where she immediately blossomed and transitioned into a full-time employment and training counselor.
She was referred to by One Stop director Caron Job as the first point of contact for anyone looking for a job transition or simply trying to find work.
“I came in (at) 52 and was thrilled to be the receptionist,” Harman said. “The first receptionist at One Stop. I was happy where I was.”
That energy has grown 20 years later where Harman is still fast as ever in her day-to-day duties as a counselor. She works with the parole and probation departments as well as the homeless to ease anyone’s concerns about jumping back into full-time or part-time work.
“We have that conversation about what they need or what their goals are,” Harman said. “I love what I am doing, I’m proud that I am as energetic as I am. Age is just a number, I am living proof of that.”
AARP employment program
Treva Anderson recently took advantage of the One Stop part-time program aimed at people 55 and older. Anderson said candidates can work about 20 hours a week updating important skill-sets to be able to continue working.
For Anderson, her decision to re-enter the workforce was two-fold: She was restless at home and felt there were some grave financial concerns following her first retirement at 48.
“I wanted to get back out there to see if I could compete with the younger generation,” Anderson said.
Anderson’s first career was a 17-year stint working for the Sacramento Employment and Training Agency.
She retired early for family reasons and was able to save enough to live for about five or six years following retirement.
At that point, Anderson said there was a financial incentive to return to work.
Job, 53, said medical insurance is one of the biggest reasons surrounding many people’s decision to return to work.
Job said she has no plans to retire anytime soon.
“It’s very difficult to make that decision,” Job said.
Job recommends the younger generation find a way to immediately start saving soon after joining the workforce.
Job and Harman both see elderly individuals coming into One Stop weekly looking for work. Job has witnessed several examples of people living in tents down at the river bottoms because their Social Security benefits do not cover anything in town.
It’s a sad reality that most of the country is dealing with right now, Harman said.
“I think many people go back to work because they realize they’re just one paycheck away from being homeless,” Harman said.