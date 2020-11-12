The McNally family will soon be hanging up their collective hat. The family business has been catering to the appliance and service needs of the Yuba-Sutter community for the last 88 years.
Gary and Michaele “Mikie” Brackbill, owners of McNally Appliances in Marysville, have operated the long-time, family-run business since 2002, after taking the reins from Mikie’s father Hal Jr.
Gary said they started managing the store soon after the request was made, but didn’t fully take over the operations until after Hal Jr. passed away five years ago.
As the third-generation owner of the business, Mikie said she never thought she would be running the business one day.
“I never in a million years thought I would take over the store,” said Mikie. “If someone told me that 20 years ago I would have thought they were crazy.”
Prior to taking over the business, Mikie worked as the bookkeeper at Notre Dame School in Marysville for 18 years and Gary was in dental sales for more than 40 years.
“We had our own careers going when Dad approached us about taking over the store because he wanted to slow down,” said Mikie.
McNally Appliances, originally named Triangle Refrigeration, opened its doors in 1932. Mikie’s grandfather, Harold S. “Mac” McNally Sr., partnered with two others to get the business up and running before becoming the sole owner a short time later. Harold Sr. passed on the business to his son Hal after his retirement in 1969.
According to Gary, the couple made the decision to retire due to a widespread shortage of product at this time, which is partially due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Freezers have been out of stock since April and refrigerators are all on backorder,” said Gary. “We haven’t been able to get the products for our customers.”
He said the hardest part about owning an appliance store and service business has been trying to compete with the big box stores.
“Ninety-five percent of the time our price is the same and we can offer much better customer service, but many people are drawn to the big box stores because of the convenience,” said Gary.
The couple said they have enjoyed the freedom that comes with owning their own business as well as the many relationships they have built with several customers and contractors throughout the years.
At this time, Gary said he is currently in negotiations with another family company that could take over the business operation for them while still operating under the McNally name. Although nothing has been finalized, Gary said he is pretty sure the negotiations will go well.
Gary said the couple hope to be able to retire by the end of November but that is contingent on how fast they are able to fulfill or refund orders that have already been made. Service operations will continue at this time but appliance orders are not being taken any longer, said Gary.
“We are happy with the way the community has supported us over the last 88 years and really want to thank them for that,” said Gary.