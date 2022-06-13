In advance of Flag Day today, members of the Yuba-Sutter community, alongside American Legion Post No. 705 of Yuba City and the Marysville Veterans of Foreign Wars chapter, honorably retired over 4,000 American flags at a ceremony Saturday at the Sutter Cemetery District in Sutter.
Brock Bowen, VFW commander and vice commander of American Legion Post No. 705 of Yuba City, said a flag is officially retired after it becomes tattered, worn or faded.
Bowen and American Legion Post No. 705 of Yuba City Commander Mark Carlson partnered with four locations in Yuba-Sutter where anyone can dispose of a flag that meets the retired status, Carlson said.
The locations, which are in place year-round, are the Sutter Cemetery Office, 7200 Butte Ave. in Sutter; New Earth Market, 1475 Tharp Rd. in Yuba City; Grange Co-op, 1262 Stabler Lane in Yuba City; and the Sutter County Election Office, 1435 Veterans Memorial Circle in Yuba City.
Carlson said the groups are already accepting flags to officially retire at next year’s Flag Day ceremony, which commemorates the creation of the first United States of America flag created after the American Revolution in 1775.
To retire a flag means to burn it in a burn barrel, which is similar to a control burn, Bowen said.
“The proper way to dispose of a flag, that is not usable anymore, is to burn it and gather the ashes after it is completed and bury the ashes,” Bowen said.
Bowen said only cotton and polyester flags are burned. Nylon ones are buried as a way to not harm the environment, he said.
Members of the community joined American Legion Post No. 705 of Yuba City and the Marysville Veterans of Foreign Wars to honorably dispose of the 4,000-plus flags that were collected since the last Flag Day.
The Yuba City Boy Scout chapter, troop 7050, manned several of the burn bins out behind the Sutter Cemetery District to help dispose of the flags. Longtime Boy Scout Aiden Matthew Bingham, 16, said to dispose of a flag honorably is respectful to both the flag and the military that serves the flag.
“For me, it is respectful for everyone else who has been in the military,” Matthew Bingham, of Marysville, said.
This was Bingham’s third flag retirement ceremony and he hopes to continue the tradition moving forward. The next ceremony is tentatively scheduled for June 10, 2023, which is the Saturday before Flag Day next year, Carlson said.
He and Bowen are asking for more volunteers to help dispose of the flags at the four public locations and honorably dispose of them at next year’s ceremony.
Carlson said the event has grown in its second year, with about 2,800 more flags retired this year.
“You just need to be a patriotic American that would want to help,” Carlson said.
The Sutter County Fire Department participated as quality control during the flag disposing event.