“Two years ago, 24 months ago in March, they shut down all outdoor schools across the state. My director, Shannon (Cueva), who is also my wife, the coordinator, we had to let go of our entire staff. The entire staff was laid off. I told them, ‘Just so you know, the best thing you can do is go and invest in yourself. Go out there and live life.’”
That was the message Christopher Little, director of Shady Creek Outdoor School and Event Center, gave to the dedicated staff of this 132-acre regional treasure nestled in a remote region of Nevada County. He said about 20 people were laid off from the outdoor school during the time it was forced to close because of COVID-19 restrictions.
“And they’re family,” Little said, who lives with his wife and two foster children about a mile away from Shady Creek.
Under the umbrella of the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools, Shady Creek Outdoor School and Event Center is a place like no other for young minds that far too often are too plugged in to notice the natural beauty and world around them.
At Shady Creek, Little and his staff take in students from various schools and school districts around the region for overnight stays where they get the unique opportunity to learn firsthand about nature and survival. Some stay for four nights and others five.
Because the center was essentially closed due to COVID-19, the remaining staff at Shady Creek had to resort to a virtual version of the school during that first year of the pandemic. But, for Little, whose passion for Shady Creek and the kids who attend is unmatched, that just wasn’t enough.
“Just my wife and I. I gave my heart and soul to those virtual lessons, but it didn’t compare,” he said.
As schools opened up this year, Little, who also goes by the nickname “Yeti,” said Shady Creek was able to offer day visits to schools in places such as Yuba City. Still, though, it wasn’t truly representative of the experience that students get when they actually attend Shady Creek.
“I did the afterschool programs where it was a takeover, 12 schools, four days per school,” Little said. “It was 48 days of school days straight, me and every kid in the afterschool program. Brought them animal furs, brought them live animals, brought them different arts and crafts activities. So we kept trying to serve, it just wasn’t enough.”
Little said three months ago his wife decided to resign as Shady Creek’s director, while there was still a skeleton crew of about three to four people. Little suggested that things were pretty bleak for a school such as Shady Creek because of its dependence on in-person visits to survive financially and spiritually.
“We just didn’t see a way to come back. When she resigned (Cueva), our county office, I know it hit them really hard,” Little said. “And then my twin brother … said, ‘Hey, you should make your move. It’s your school.’ And my wife came home from after school and said, ‘You should make your move.’ So, after a series of crazy events, three months later and we’re on week three of servicing kids at Shady Creek. Our team’s back. … The whole nat teaching staff is from the last decade of past staff. We put together a giant dream team. My coordinator moved in Pittsburgh, she moved all the way back out just to be here. So within three months of my wife resigning, we pulled off a miracle and here we are.”
Part of the reason Shady Creek was able to survive the devastating financial effects of the pandemic was through the support of the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools. Tom Reusser, superintendent for the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools, said quite a bit of money was put into the center during the pandemic in an effort to keep the outdoor school from being lost forever.
“Sutter County Superintendent of Schools is proud to have successfully kept Shady Creek Outdoor School and Event Center operating through the COVID-19 pandemic,” Reusser said in an emailed statement. “We spent the money it took to keep their doors open because we recognize this school is unique and provides an amazing opportunity for kids in our local community and beyond. SCSOS is purely focused on doing what’s best for students; and keeping Shady Creek’s doors open is what’s best for kids.”
What’s best for kids is certainly at the heart of what Little and his volunteer naturalists do at Shady Creek. When students arrive, they are stripped of their electronic devices and made to take a step back from their day-to-day lives of notifications and online social communities. At Shady Creek, kids are able to be, in simplest terms, kids.
Little praised the outdoor school for not being just a place to learn. He sees it as more of an experience that can touch people on a deeper and more personal level, including the staff who dedicate their lives to making sure our next generation can take care of themselves and the world around them.
“What makes Shady Creek the best school, I believe in the whole country or world, is it’s more than heart, it’s more than the people, because everyone has heart, everyone has people. It’s the fact that at Shady Creek it’s not just words, it’s how we live it,” Little said. “Every person will go the extra mile for a stranger who happens to … just wants to serve here. It’s about that experience. People love Shady Creek, that’s great, but loving yourself is even more important. If you speak value to people, maybe it’s the three meals a day kids receive or that smiling face, but it’s also those teachers who need that reassurance that what they’re doing matters.”
‘Big dreams’
New additions to Shady Creek include a giant shade structure that the Shady Creek Outdoor Education Foundation, a nonprofit public charitable organization serving the Shady Creek outdoor education program, helped put in. The school uses the structure for large gatherings of students. During a visit to the school on Wednesday, kids sat in the amphitheatre-like space to participate in an original music program that featured the school’s naturalists performing interactive songs based on science principles.
“Every week we do music with kids. It’s been in our heritage now for over six decades,” Little said. “The Shady Creek Band is actually, I am biased, our acoustic music program, maybe top of its game. We have great players, kids get excited, the songs are fun, people from all across Northern California have written these over the past decades and we just get to share them. Then we also on Thursdays have an electric rock band. … We definitely have the number one outdoor ed rock band.”
Little also said a new “party tent” was coming to the grounds of Shady Creek.
“We have a wonderful Shady Creek foundation. I also have big dreams,” Little said. “So this whole project’s happening within a month, 80-by-40-foot party tent, we already have the ground cleared with gravel. So that’s happening.”
Little said Shady Creek also isn’t just an experience for students during the school year. By offering more than just overnight field trips to school children, Shady Creek is able to provide opportunities to other groups and people that are needed to help offset costs because it does have off days when students don’t typically attend, especially in the summer.
“We’re serving more people in our summertime than ever,” Little said. “Because when we were an outdoor school renting, you just serve during the school year. But now we own Shady Creek.”
He said the center remains active during the summer, offering different options for those wishing to visit.
“We have retreats, we have different camps, but we only book maybe out of the three-month summer, maybe up to a month, so we’re empty,” Little said. “So we’ve run summer camps. We’ve tried different programs, but the problem with that is, unless you get major numbers, you don’t even break even.”
To help alleviate any financial worries, Little said they have opened up Shady Creek to the public.
“We’re bringing in 4-H programs from all over Northern California. We’re bringing in faith-based organizations from Sacramento,” Little said. “So we’re just trying to serve more people. … What makes me happy is this place that can house 300 people isn’t empty anymore. I saw it lay empty for two years. … I want people here every day. How can we (not only) bring more people, but how can we serve?”
In order to get the opportunity to take part in Shady Creek, students are often reliant on their schools or school districts for the cost of the experience. Little said some will even hold fundraisers just to get the chance to come.
“Every school is different. Some schools have been fundraising since kindergarten. Some schools they have the grade ahead of them fundraise. Some schools it’s all funded by the family,” Little said. “Some (it’s the) districts. Last week it was Corning, all district. Two weeks from now … all funded by the district. We’re serving schools from Vacaville this year, Clearlake this year, Williams and Arbuckle.”
Little said his dream was to greatly reduce the per-student cost it takes to attend, but doing so may not immediately be possible. Some school districts, such as Yuba City Unified School District, don’t or aren’t able to give students the opportunity to attend.
“That was hard, because that’s where our office is. That’s where the heart of Shady Creek is, Yuba City,” Little said in reference to the district deciding not to participate this year. “However, Marysville, Linda, Olivehurst, they’ll come up this year. Chico usually will be here, parts of Sacramento, so we definitely branch out.”
Little said one of the biggest challenges for being in a remote and wooded area, such as where Shady Creek is located, is when wildfire season is in full swing.
“Our biggest challenge is our wildfires,” Little said. “... It’s a stress. Whenever fire season hits, our evacuation plan is mainly a shelter in place. … I turn the sprinklers on and it’s me and a fire house defending. The fire department approves it … but that’s a stress.”
While those concerns are warranted and require the ultimate attention, Little again stressed that the absolute biggest challenge is trying to get as many people as possible to attend.
“Our other challenge as a site, I would say, is that we’re the best kept secret that no one knows about,” Little said. “Of course we want your school to be here. Of course we want your event here – weddings, family reunions, camps. The biggest challenge is empty dates because this place has so much to offer and we’ll fix that.”
A (brief) history of Shady Creek
Little said what is now known as Shady Creek Outdoor School and Event Center was built in the late 1990s.
“In the late 90s there was this dot-com boom, so this company kind of hoodwinked people by putting this giant donations to building this center,” Little said. “So they built the Raptor Ridge area and they built this area and they used the technique of rammed earth, 80 percent granitic soil, 20 percent concrete, and they just smashed together and took millions and millions to make these buildings. … So they put all this money, all this resource, and then like a thief in the night they were gone.”
Another interesting addition that was put in at Shady Creek are these structures that Little said were designed to be on the moon – yes, that moon, the one above our heads.
“We call it the domes,” Little said. “Part of the designs they used is that this famous architect, I don’t know his name … they came up with a way for NASA, back in the 70s, to put houses on the moon. They decided that all you need is some potato sacks, rebar and barbed wire, and maybe a little bit of concrete, but that’s it. Then what they did was, we actually have 10 of these, they’re sacks filled with granitic soil and they’re put into a rebar/barbed wire structure and then they’re just sealed, but they’re our domes. … All you need is moon dust inside the sacks and then you build it up and then boom, you’re good to go.”
He said after the original owners left, another group purchased Shady Creek around 2001. He said that group put in the pool that is still at the center and mountain cabins, where girls traditionally stay during the week.
Little said the outdoor school has been serving as an education resource for a number of years, but recently the focus has shifted to be both a school and event center.
“We’ve been (a) premiere outdoor school for quite a while. In the state, we were part of different organizations,” Little said. “But as an event center, we aren’t. That’s why we actually rebranded our logo for the first time in over three to four decades and it’s now we’re focused on Shady Creek Outdoor School and events. Because, the events are going to really drive what we do here as an outdoor school, because the dream is outdoor ed for every kid for as low a cost, preferably free.”
Little has nothing but high praise for the people he gets to work with and you can see that pride and joy in his face whenever he encounters staff along the sprawling outdoor campus. One of those important people is Bethany Thomas, program coordinator for Shady Creek.
“It’s really her school. I just get to be lucky enough to enjoy it all,” Little said smiling as he described what Thomas did for the school. “She’s my detail queen. She seriously, she’s the gas in the tank that makes it go. … She’s amazing. I would not have wanted the job if I didn’t have her, she’s essential.”
Thomas was one of the staff that returned to Shady Creek after the shutdown during the pandemic.
Little said one of the reasons Shady Creek was able to open back up so successfully was the fact that infrastructure was already in place at the center for some COVID-related mitigation options, such as hand-washing stations that are located on the campus.
“We’ve been on the forefront for outdoor schools in health and safety, I feel,” Little said. “We had a bad bout, about four years ago, with norovirus. … Before (the) pandemic we put in all these hand-washing stations around campus. … We have our daily health checks, we have our testing for COVID before coming, but (there are) so many different layers of safety, it really helps. It’s how we feel really confident in reopening right now in the midst of all that’s happening.”
Also on campus is a working sundial that actually appears to be just a small dome with an opening on the top.
“This right here is a working sundial. There’s only one other one of these on the planet and it’s in India and it’s like four times the size. It did not come with a manual, so we have no idea how it works,” Little said.
An interesting feature of the sundial, which kids call the “echo dome,” is the design actually has fascinating audio effects.
“When you speak … the sound will travel and you will be able to hear it over here as if the person is right next to you,” Little said as he stood at the other end of the structure. “What’s interesting is that when teachers are inside the restaurant and they’re speaking about a student … the student can hear it actually on the other side.”
When Little speaks of the various structures that have been built over the years at Shady Creek, such as the sundial, he refers to them as “gifts.” For Little, every part of the outdoor school is essential and adds to the uniqueness of the campus as a whole.
Life at Shady Creek
The students who attend Shady Creek are typically fifth and sixth graders, but the school has expanded to include seventh and eighth grade as well. Little said on average there are about 150-200 students on the campus during stayovers along with 20-30 high school cabin leaders and eight to 10 visiting teachers.
A big part of the school is taking children who may have never seen things such as a bright night sky because of urban light pollution and exposing them to different experiences that will forever shape them.
“Last night was night hikes. Most kids, they’ve never seen stars before,” Little said. “The fact that it was a full moon almost and there’s no flashlights, the kids are all freaked out, ‘no flashlight, no flashlight,’ and then they get out there … it’s next level.”
Little said most students who do come out to Shady Creek have never had the opportunity to experience what an outdoor school can offer. For some, it may be their first or only chance to truly be at one with nature in a setting that is so far removed from what have been increasingly stressful times in their young lives. Disconnected from the outside world, the children here are able to fully breathe in natural air and hear the silence that is only afforded in more remote areas and forests.
“The local kids don’t come here, they go to the ocean. We find there’s a lot of beauty coming out to your own backyard,” Little said. “For these kids … yesterday when they got here, ‘Are we hiking right now?’ We’re walking the forest, this is what a hike looks like. So, it’s game changing. … For some students, we might as well be on a different planet.”
The goal for Little is to get kids exposed to a life that is outside their typical living experiences.
“For me, again, that’s what it’s all about. I will do whatever it takes, follow any rule, just to get kids out of what their normal is,” Little said.
He said for most students, their time spent at Shady Creek is the best week of the school year, even if they don’t have the comforts of home. For others, it’s also a profound life-changing experience.
“It’s the only week now they don’t have their devices. It’s a trip,” Little said. “... We don’t give them any sugar drink. And they get no technology and yet it’s the best week. … They’re game changing. I have the best job on the whole planet, there’s no doubt.”
As part of the experience of Shady Creek, the students who attend typically stay for a few nights of the week. The boy cabins on the campus are named after birds of prey and the girl cabins are identified with names of different mountains and ranges in California, further imprinting the importance of nature.
Little said students commonly see a lot of deer, turkeys and squirrels during their visit to Shady Creek. While some may see a bear from time to time, most likely they will just see bear scat.
“There is a bobcat that comes out every once in a while, but noise scares them away,” Little said. “Skunks. We have a skunk pandemic right now. … What’s amazing is they’re so fixated on it (animals) and they’re not looking for their cameras, they’re just soaking it in.”
Another unique aspect of Shady Creek and the staff is the nicknames they have to not only better connect with students, but also to coincide with the nature-based education taking place at the center. As a result, each naturalist at Shady Creek has a nickname. For Little, his is Yeti, but during Wednesday’s tour he also introduced several others who go by names such as “Dragon,” “Principal Tahoe,” “Natural Tahoe,” “Barley,” and “Squirrel.”
These dedicated naturalists are the backbone of Shady Creek. They are the ones who lead the students during their outdoor classroom sessions and get to spend the most time teaching them about what they see.
Little said a typical day at Shady Creek for students will usually start sometime between 7 and 9 a.m.
“They have different shower schedules and cabin schedules, but one group will eat at 7:30, one group will eat at 8:15. We keep them split up,” Little said. “… It’s all about logistics. So the logistics, it’s pretty incredible how it all works out. Really from 7:30 all the way to about 8:45 to 9 every night it’s nonstop. Once kids have downtime, that’s when things can happen.”
Part of a reason to avoid downtime is that sometimes kids can be like kids and get themselves into trouble. One such incident happened on Wednesday when a student reported that the belongings in their cabin had been messed with in some way.
“That cabin incident happened during downtime. It happens,” Little said. “It wasn’t vandalism, but it wasn’t allowed and it wasn’t cool. The cool part about the kids are you just got to be real with them. Kids will rise to the expectations you have, but if you don’t give clear expectations, they don’t know how to behave. So, it’s really great, we’re not going to have this issue the rest of this week, I know we aren’t.”
Little said students will “mess around” a little bit because they don’t understand the true consequences of their actions while at a place like Shady Creek, but eventually they see the benefit in taking care of each other and their surroundings.
“They don’t realize the severity of it because we’re at a school, but then also being human with them … these kids, they’ve just seen too many movies,” Little said. “TikTok hasn’t done us any favors in how we treat other people’s property and belongings.”
Little said while there is a lot of structure at Shady Creek, there’s not really the level of supervision as is normally seen during a normal school day.
“The teachers, you know about seven to eight hours a day they’re with their kids, but they’re never in direct supervision. You know everything is there for them, they’re just there in a support role,” Little said.
The curriculum being taught at Shady Creek is in line with Next Generation Science standards and Little said for some students, their experience at the center is the only science class they’ll have all year.
“It’s a big deal. It’s a huge deal for the teachers who come up. It’s not always a slam dunk to come out to outdoor ed, Shady Creek is the best magical place for kids,” Little said. “So the way we sell them on it is we have curriculum that they can see. They can have lessons that teach before, pre and post, to a Shady Creek trip. Because for some schools, this is the only science they have the whole year, which is not enough.”
Among the educational opportunities available to students at Shady Creek is the ability to come closer to birds that many don’t ever get to see, including a red tail hawk named Roja and a bald eagle named Shasta.
“This is, I would say, 75 percent of the kids’ favorite bird,” Little said when discussing Shasta. “You don’t forget when you see a bald eagle.”
Little said these types of memories created through experiences at Shady Creek are ones that “will last forever.”
Another one of the important aspects of Shady Creek is a program called Fit Quest.
“Through Sutter Health, we have a partnership called Fit Quest,” Little said. “It’s this huge $200,000 to $300,000 grant that we promote mental wellness, physical wellness and nutritional wellness.”
Overall, the Shady Creek campus is full of learning opportunities. There are various activities and classes available for students to choose from.
“They will get a discovery hike on arrival and closing hike on departure days,” Little said. “And on their full days, they have two two-and-half hour classes and there’s eight different ones they choose from. So this week they only got to choose four. Most typical weeks you get a choice of six.”
Little said Shady Creek offers two different nature exploration classes.
“One of them is for kids who have never been outside really before,” Little said. “So we can go on this blind walk, we blindfold students, it’s a sensory awareness walk. They’ll go the full length of a football field blindfolded. They’ll sense when the sun’s over their head and sense rock.”
He said they also have a nature investigation and exploration class where students can act like scientists.
“It’s more of a higher functioning class,” Little said.
He said Shady Creek also has two sites used for survival classes. Something that would seem essential for students who are growing up in a region such as Northern California which has an abundance of hiking trails and experiences that may require that basic knowledge.
“This is our more remote hatchet site … where they’re in the middle of the forest, making shelters,” Little said as he walked through one of the trails scattered throughout the campus. “... With survival, though, they go out and build survival shelters with groups. They get water tested, bear tested. It’s usually one of the kids’ favorite classes because they get dirty, they build, we take them out of their other groups with their best friends and put (them in) random groups like it is in the workplace. … And the kids love it. They go over how to purify water, a lot of the skills they may never use but what a great thing to pick up here.”
For the children who are granted the incredible opportunity to come to Shady Creek, leaving is the hardest part.
“Most common (feedback) is that they don’t want to go,” Little said. “Can we stay another week? Can I stay on the weekend? They just don’t want to go.”
He said by the end of the week, both the staff and children can become a bit emotional.
“On a Friday, Friday is just tears and hugs,” Little said. “Because it’s real and that’s the amazing thing, it’s not just the four or five days at camp, it’s a real experience.”