Wheatland Union High School students J-lenn Oamil and Rachel Umland were glad to be back in the classroom Tuesday – for the first time since March.
“I love seeing all of my teachers and it’s so exciting to see all of my friends,” Oamil said. “It’s a bummer that not everyone is here but I’m just glad to be back because I’m also a visual learner so I work better one-on-one with the teacher and I can see what’s happening.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, local students have been doing distance learning. But Yuba and Sutter counties moved into the less-restrictive red tier; after remaining in the tier for two weeks, middle and high schools were permitted to reopen for in-person instruction.
Wheatland Union High School welcomed students back Monday with an A/B schedule – where half of the students attend school on Mondays and Thursdays and the other half are in the classroom Tuesdays and Fridays. Wednesdays are deep cleaning days.
When students aren’t on campus on school days, they utilize distance learning.
Nicole Newman, superintendent of Wheatland Union High School District, said there is also the option for students to be in independent study – about 20 percent of students are utilizing that option.
“I’m glad to be back on campus,” Umland said. “I’m a very visual learner so it’s good to be back to see the faces of the teachers so I’m actually gaining the knowledge … (distance learning) was hard, I was not good at it. It was hard to stay focused and remember that I have so many things to do.”
Angelia Harris, the leadership class teacher, said it’s nice having the students back on campus and they have been following the rules pretty well.
“It’s crazy but it’s really nice to see the kids back on campus and engaging with them and getting to see them after the last six months,” Harris said. “... The masks are good, the kids have been following the rules pretty well. Social distancing has been a challenge but we’re doing the best we can given the circumstances that we’re in.”
She said while distance learning was stressful and overwhelming, it was also a learning opportunity for the teachers to learn new technology and how to connect with students in different ways.
“I just think during these times, it’s more important than anything to just be kind to each other because we’re all being challenged in different ways,” Harris said.
Schandia Edwards, assistant principal and parent of a freshman and senior at the high school, said they struggled with distance learning and being at home.
“I did get a little teary-eyed because, (for) my freshman, it’s her first real day of high school and I was monitoring the kids and she walked across the quad and it made my heart happy because she was happy hanging out with friends and talking and doing normal teenage stuff. That’s probably the most normalcy she’s had in months,” Edwards said.
Newman said the district has safety precautions in place – such as requiring everyone to wear masks, conducting health checks and reduced class sizes.
“(Students are) kind of like a deer in the headlights right now because they haven’t been in school since March. Especially the freshmen, I think there’s going to be some adjustment,” Newman said. “... We’re just excited to have kids back.”
Newman said the hope is that they will be able to bring back all students full time in January but they don’t want to rush anything. They’ve been monitoring the situation and, as of Tuesday, they haven’t had any active cases on campus.
“Parents, at least the last two days, have been diligent about keeping their kids home and that’s really what we ask, if they’re not feeling well, they need to stay home. There’s not a consequence. They still get their work and all that,” Newman said.
She said they’re going to take the first quarter grade average, which was distance learning, and average it with the second quarter so the students that were struggling with distance learning will have a chance to pull their grades up.
“I want to get the kids back on campus, I want to see them play football, I want to see them in clubs, I want to see FFA with their animals, I want to get back to as normal as we can even if we have to wear masks but to get kids back engaged in school,” Newman said.