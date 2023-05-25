Yuba County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Francisco Reveles announced his plans to retire from his role at the end of June.
In a statement released on Thursday, Reveles said that he appointed Assistant Superintendent Bobbi Abold as the new Deputy Superintendent. Abold will serve in this position until the Yuba County Board of Education selects a new county Superintendent of Schools.
“I cannot begin to express my deepest respect and admiration that I have developed over the years for each of you,” Reveles said in a statement. “I thank you for the opportunity to have worked closely with each of your agencies and organizations, and to have learned so much from each of you about the meaning of true and responsive leadership.”
Reveles’ retirement announcement comes almost exactly one year after being reelected as county superintendent in the 2022 primary election where he defeated Anna M. Meyerpeter-Newman with 55.55% of the vote. He was originally appointed to his position in 2016 and also won reelection in 2018.
During his time as Superintendent of Schools, Reveles served as the primary conduit between schools and local, state and national government agencies during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also worked to develop a Master Plan highlighting Career Technical Education and Adult Education opportunities within Yuba County.
Reveles previously said one of his accomplishments since taking his position at the Yuba County Office of Education was the “implementation of a regional disaster notification and response system for all Yuba County schools in close collaboration with Yuba County’s Office of Emergency Services.”
With over 40 years of experience as an educator, Reveles has worked at a state and national level as a researcher focused on strategies for educating children living in at-risk environments. He has also served as past chair of the Yuba County Children’s Wellness and Child Abuse Prevention Council and as a senior research associate at the Center for Delinquency and Crime Policy Studies.
During his 2022 reelection campaign, Reveles identified socio-economic struggles brought on by the pandemic as his main priority to address in his term. He also expressed interest in making broadband internet accessible and reliable for all areas of Yuba County.
Reveles cited the students of Yuba County as the drive behind his work as county superintendent.
“Students First! My vision as Yuba County Superintendent of Schools is one that encompasses all children from all cultures and income levels. Given that our love for our children binds us all, my approach will continue to be what is best for all children,” Reveles said previously.
Upon his retirement, Reveles plans to teach a number of university courses and continue writing motivational books for young students as well as a film and educational magazine project.