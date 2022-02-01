Yuba County Superintendent of Schools Francisco Reveles announced Monday that he is running for reelection in June to resume his role within the Yuba County Office of Education.
Reveles was appointed to the position in 2016 and won reelection in 2018.
“Fourteen thousand children in Yuba County – that is the reason I am running for re-election,” said Reveles in a statement. “My approach is level-headed and always on the level. Our families deserve nothing less. I believe our schools must reflect our community values. It is imperative that they be transparent and responsive to the public.”
Reveles said one of his accomplishments since taking the position at the Yuba County Office of Education was the “implementation of a regional disaster notification and response system for all Yuba County schools in close collaboration with Yuba County’s Office of Emergency Services.”
In his position as Superintendent of Schools, Reveles said he “serves as the primary conduit between schools and local, state and national government agencies during COVID and is currently developing a Master Plan highlighting Career Technical Education and Adult Education opportunities.”
He said a key accomplishment during his tenure of Superintendent of Schools was the “dissemination of a best practices resource guide for area school superintendents and board members surrounding School Safety and Violence prevention.”
Reveles said he has more than 40 years of educational experience. He also has served at the state and national level as an educational researcher focused on strategies for educating children living in at-risk environments; served as past chair of the Yuba County Children’s Wellness and Child Abuse Prevention Council; and as a senior research associate at the Center for Delinquency and Crime Policy Studies.
“Having first arrived in Yuba County as a child with my homeless family, I know first-hand the importance of self-reliance, hard work, and the value of a quality education,” said Reveles. “My vision as superintendent embraces all children from diverse cultures, socio-economics, and educational needs. Indeed, all families are valuable and important.”