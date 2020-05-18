Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposed revised budget presented Thursday cut $7.3 million that had been earmarked to cover the operational costs of the Paradise Irrigation District for the next fiscal year.
“I was shocked,” said PID District Manager Kevin Phillips when he found out about the cut.
Last June, the state agreed to give $14.7 million to PID, dividing the total over two years, according to Phillips. He said PID had been in contact with the Department of Finance a few weeks ago, knowing that cuts may be coming and were told that cuts to the district were not anticipated. The funding the state had previously promised to PID was linked to the district’s cooperation in a consolidation study to make sure the district was sustainable. PID received the first year of funding for fiscal year 2019-2020, but the funding for fiscal year 2020-21 is what was cut from the revised budget.
The 2018 Camp Fire decimated Paradise and the destruction of homes resulted in PID losing 95 percent of its revenue from people not having a home to pay the water bill. Money from insurance and the Federal Emergency Management Agency that PID receives is used for recovery of infrastructure and doesn’t go toward operational costs like paying staff salaries, Phillips said. In addition, operational costs for the district have gone up since the fire.
Deputy Director of the Department of Finance H.D. Palmer said the money was redirected from PID because half of the $14.7 million had not been spent since June. He said the same process is being done across the state where funds are not being used.
“The immediate necessity to close this shortfall is what drove this proposal – not politics, and not any policy disagreement,” Palmer said via email. “And along with the other projects with unspent funds this year, the decision to do this still requires a vote by the Legislature.”
Phillips said he hasn’t heard from the governor’s office since the announcement and was surprised by the explanation given about unspent funds. The funds were not spent because they were budgeted for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
“That is actually news to me,” Phillips said of the state’s reasoning.
The money was committed to Paradise last year to provide two years or revenue backfill to provide stability while the water system was rebuilt along with the rest of the city, according to Assemblyman James Gallagher.
“It is a broken promise and cripples the water district at the most critical time,” Gallagher said via email. “(Newsom) needs to right this wrong immediately.”
The funding the state did pay PID runs out at the end of June. Phillips said the district had been making plans with the assumption that the other half the $14.7 promised would be paid in July when the new fiscal year begins.
“We’re going back to the drawing board,” Phillips said.
He said PID is analyzing its options as to the best way to go forward and he is holding out hope that the money will end up back in the budget.
“We’re in assessment mode right now,” Phillips said.