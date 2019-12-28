Rice farmers throughout the north state will have an opportunity to learn about the latest developments and key issues impacting the industry during annual grower meetings planned for next month.
The events are put on by the California Rice Commission. The informational meetings will cover issues in Sacramento and Washington, D.C., that affect the rice industry.
Tyson Redpath of The Russel Group will provide an update on farm policy. Louie Brown and Ann Grottveit of Kahn, Soares and Conway will provide information on new developments in the state and the anticipated impacts of AB 5 on the rice industry. Northern California Water Association President David Guy will review water issues in the region. Peter Bachman with USA rice will talk international trade.
The events are planned for Jan. 23, 2020. The first meeting will be at the Colusa Casino Resort – 3730 State Highway 45, Colusa – from 8:30-11 a.m. The second meeting will be at the Hillcrest at the Plaza Room – 210 Julie Drive, Yuba City – from 1-4 p.m.