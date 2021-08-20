Rice was Yuba County’s top crop in 2020, according to the Yuba County agriculture commissioner.
However, overall crop values in 2020 dropped about 7 percent from 2019 with an estimated $218,260,000 in gross values, a news release said.
“Rice crops in Yuba County remain strong, generating about $75 million in gross value, and walnuts still make a strong showing at $37 million in value,” said Yuba County Agricultural Commissioner Steve Scheer in the release. “Livestock values increased in 2020, moving that portion of the industry into the third spot with values at about $23 million.”
The decline of walnut prices and decreases in the production of peaches, prunes, kiwis and timber led to a more than $16 million loss in Yuba County agricultural values, according to the release.