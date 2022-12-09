Richards Regenerative on Friday morning received the Environmental Steward Leadership award from Yuba Environmental Science Charter Academy, Louise Miller, the school’s principal and superintendent, said.
Carrie Richards, representing Richards Regenerative, accepted the award at the school’s campus in Oregon House.
“The Yuba Environmental Science (YES) Charter Academy cafeteria serves Richards Regenerative beef in their school lunches because the company’s commitment to sustainable practices are aligned with the YES Farm to School program,” Miller said. “YES follows environmentally sustainable practices such as serving local and sustainably produced foods in their cafeteria.”
Located in the Yuba County foothills not far from the school, Richards Ranch produces beef that is certified by the American Grassfed Association. It also has received the Savory Institute's Ecological Outcome Verified certificate, Miller said.
“Their grazing and other management practices produce positive outcomes in biodiversity, soil health, and ecosystem function, such as water infiltration and carbon absorption,” Miller said. “YES also values the health benefits of serving grass-fed beef to their students. Grass-fed beef is naturally lower in fat and higher in beta-carotene, Vitamin E & B, and essential Omega 3 fatty acids than feed-lot raised beef.”