Rick Millhollin - Goodbye 2019, hello to a new decade

Rick Millhollin, 51, Yuba City, Executive director of Hands of Hope
2019: The Better Way shelter opening was a significant thing. We need more places for homeless individuals to stay in order to clean up our city and county, while we work on getting them back into permanent housing.
2020: (My hope is) that our community continues to work towards positive and innovative solutions in addressing the homeless situation in our region. (A few of my top priorities are to) continue to work on my health, continue to work collaboratively with everyone concerning the homeless, and to see my new grandson’s birth, Eliott, in April.