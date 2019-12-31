Ricky Samayoa - Goodbye 2019, hello to a new decade

Ricky Samayoa, 49, Marysville, Marysville mayor
2019: For the first time since I was elected in 2010 Marysville is in a healthy state, with almost a 30 percent reserve, higher levels of public safety and public works. It has been hard work, but with the combination of the voters taxing themselves in 2016, prudent fiscal decisions and strong dedication from city staff, the city is on a positive track to have an even more productive 2020.
2020: The City Council is in agreement that working on the roads is priority number one. Depending on weather, total rehabilitation of Fifth Street should start early summer if not late spring. My own focus will be on our commercial corridors. Starting with improving our codes to make it easier for growth among our current business owners and new investors.