The Rideout Hospital Auxiliary is now accepting applications for scholarships totaling $5,000 from college students who are majoring in the medical field.
Originally started in 1968 as the Sherry Hall Scholarship Fund, it was renamed the Rideout Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship Fund in 2016 and has returned for students this year after a two-year hiatus.
Additional funds for the scholarship program will be collected via fundraisers throughout the year. The Rideout Hospital Auxiliary said a tax-deductible donation also can be made to the fund.
Applications are available at Yuba College and the Adventist Health/Rideout hospital gift shop. Completed applications can be mailed to: Gift Shop, Adventist Health + Rideout, 726 Fourth Street, Marysville, CA 95901, ATTN: Emily Dawson.
The deadline for completed applications is April 30.
For more information, call Emily Dawson at 530-701-2442.