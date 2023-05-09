Representatives of the Rideout Hospital Auxiliary said the deadline for its college scholarships is May 31.
According to Gerry Dorsey, with the Rideout Hospital Auxiliary, up to $2,000 is currently being offered to any “college student who has been accepted to study a health career curriculum at an accredited college, university, or technical school.”
Students who apply must have a minimum 3.0 GPA and be a citizen of the United States and a permanent resident of Yuba County or Sutter County.
“The scholarships are awarded annually and are based on a student’s scholastic achievement, activities, school and community service, and a desire to enter a health care profession,” Dorsey said in an email. “If a recipient drops out of school while the award is in effect, funds must be returned commensurate with the school year remaining. Selection of recipient(s) will be announced in September.”
Scholarship applications are currently available at the Yuba College Student Aid office or the Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital Gift Shop, located at 726 Fourth St. in Marysville. The gift shop’s hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, Dorsey said. Completed applications must be returned to the gift shop on or before May 31.
For more information, call Emily Dawson at 530-701-2442 or Marge Picard at 530-749-1468.