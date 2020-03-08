There’s a new program being sponsored by the Adventist Health/Rideout Cancer Care Center.
The center will soon be offering the first lung screening program to the Yuba-Sutter area to promote earlier detection and more accurate treatment options.
According to a press release, lung cancer is currently the leading cause of cancer death, comparing it to cancers of the breast, colon, pancreas and prostate.
Patients going through the program will be referred to a low dose CT scan by their primary doctor, said Cancer Services Coordinator Frida Gaspar. Patients with a history of smoking ages 55 to 80 are recommended, she said. The program is covered by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and most insurance companies she said.
“The doctor will read them (the patient) the low dose CT scan for any lung nodules and if hey are suspicious they are referred to a pulmonologist,” said Gaspar.
The patient will be referred and a biopsy will be scheduled, she said. If the biopsy comes back positive the case will be presented to the tumor board and a discussion will be scheduled to determine the next steps, she said. If the CT scan shows no lung nodules, but if the patient has a history of smoking, then the patient will be scheduled for a smoking cessation and healthy living education class, she said.
To find out more information on the program, an event is scheduled for Thursday, March 12, at Refuge Restaurant, 1501 Butte House Rd, Yuba City. There will be a reception at 5 p.m., an introduction to the program at 6 p.m. and a dinner at 6:30 p.m. For more information on the program or to RSVP to the event, contact the Cancer Services Coordinator Frida Gaspar at 749-4429.