With the intent of helping local foster children attend summer camp, a women’s motorcycle club hosted a rabbit run last month.
The event raised $13,000 to benefit E.A. Family Services for foster children in Northern California.
Camp Rockin' U Director Darby Johnson said 100 percent of the proceeds will help children attend summer camp.
“This will send 43 kids to a week of camp,” said Johnson in a news release. “In addition to their annual rabbit run they also help us in securing backpacks and back-to-school gear and toy donations for Christmas for our foster youth every year. We feel honored to be a partner with Sisters of Scota and are so thankful for their generosity.”
For a lot of the riders with the Sisters of Scota Women’s Motorcycle Club it was a return to the public following quarantine due to the ongoing pandemic.
According to the release, bikers greeted one another while saying, ‘I’m so glad to see you in person.’
The Christian Motorcyclists Association provided food and other amenities during the event.
The 13th Annual Rabbit Run will take place April 9, 2022.
For more info, visit www.sistersofscotawmc.org.