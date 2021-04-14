While the COVID-19 pandemic has halted lessons for the better part of the last year, Brenda Leonhardt, director of the Able Riders program, said organizers are in the process of getting the therapeutic horseback riding program up and running again.
“I’m looking forward to seeing the excitement in the kids,” said Leonhardt. “They get so excited when they come for lessons.”
Able Riders is a Yuba City-based therapeutic horseback riding program, operated by Family SOUP, to provide an opportunity for children with disabilities to benefit from the therapeutic effects of horseback riding.
According to Leonhardt, the program provides many benefits for students, including increased fine and gross motor skills, core strength improvements, increased balance and coordination, development of social skills and sensory integration.
The program is offered to children and young adults with disabilities living in Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties and is the only program of its kind in the tri-county area.
“Therapeutic riding is kind of a motivating way to provide additional support and enhance physical, emotional, social, cognitive, behavioral and educational skills,” said Leonhardt.
When up and running again, Leonhardt said the program will host multiple 45-minute riding sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings at Red Dog Ranch in Yuba City, the home-base for the program. The sessions take place year round in most weather conditions, said Leonhardt, but may get canceled in the event of rain.
“This is considered therapy, so that is why these weekly sessions are so crucial,” said Leonhardt.
According to Leonhardt, the sessions are held in small groups but participants do get some one-on-one time with their riding instructors as well.
As organizers make arrangements to resume lessons in the next month or two, Leonhardt said they are always looking for volunteers to serve as side-walkers, horse leaders and groomers.
“You don’t have to have any experience with horses, but you will probably have a funner experience if you know a little already,” said Leonhardt.
Volunteers must be at least 15 years of age and capable of walking and jogging in sandy, uneven terrain for up to 45 minutes at a time.
“Volunteers also need to consider the conditions,” said Leonhardt. “We are out there in the heat in summer with dirt flying around and when the weather is colder.”
Leonhardt said monetary donations are also appreciated so they can continue to fund the program.
For more information, visit https://www.familysoup.org/programs-services/able-riders/.