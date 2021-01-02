Happy New Year everyone! Today we went around town asking people what their hopes and dreams are for 2021. It’s also known as a New Year’s resolution. Here’s what the sampling from Saturday, Jan. 2 had to say:
Gale Allen, Yuba City
Q: What is your New Year’s resolution?
A: To lose weight and become healthier. I had a stroke in 2011 and have diabetes now, so I want to learn how to be happy and lose weight.
Oliver Easton, Yuba City
Q: What is your New Year’s resolution?
A: I want to clean my room more and keep it clean.
Adam Easton, Yuba City
Q: What is your New Year’s resolution?
A: I want to get back on Yuba City High School’s campus, graduate and get into the college of my dreams. As an aspiring archaeological major it requires a lot of hands-on work and so on-campus learning works better.
Shelby Thompson, Yuba City
Q: What is your New Year’s resolution?
A: As a small business owner I want another store in 2021 that offers men’s clothing. I want to show that 2021 is a better year.
Brandyn Stark-Harned, Live Oak
Q: What is your New Year’s resolution?
A: I want to get my personal goals back on track, with a priority being on mental health. I want to take in the moment more and not worry about tomorrow as much.