A Rio Oso man was arrested after a probation search for possessing numerous firearms, according to a press release from the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.
Tou Khang, 27, is a former felon who is prohibited from possessing firearms. His prior convictions include domestic battery and other weapons charges. Deputies obtained information that Khang might be in possession of firearms and on Thursday around 10 a.m. a search was conducted at Khang’s residence and he was arrested.
Along with possessing firearms, Khang was arrested on a fresh charge of felony domestic battery, according to the release.
As of late Friday, Khang remained in Sutter County Jail on $50,000 bail. He will appear in court for his arraignment next week.