Back by popular demand, Rise Up Youth Program for the Performing Arts will be launching its second summer arts camp next month at Edgewater Elementary School in Marysville.
This two-week intensive will focus on the basics of dancing, singing, and acting, culminating in a public production. The theme for this year’s camp is “A Day at Disneyland,” an open-ended prompt meant to spur the creativity of each camp counselor.
“Our camp director, Sarah Hauck, is interested in creating a show around that theme that kind of represents what you might see if you were someone sitting on a bench at Disneyland,” said Julian Barkley-Brinson, a founding member and standing president of Rise Up. “So you might get a few parade numbers, some skits from parents and their kids walking around, or even some things based on amusement park attractions like pirates.”
Barkley-Brinson will be taking a backseat on the directorial side this year as he pursues his master’s degree and teaching credential at the University of California, Santa Barbara. Hauck will be filling his shoes with her background in music education from California State University, Chico.
“I’m definitely going to be supporting her in that transition into her new role and I’m going to be there on the last day to cheer on the kids in their final performance,” added Barkley-Brinson.
Other instructors include Kevin Anderson, a choir teacher in the Chico community, and Lindsey Ochoa, an alum of Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts who teaches dance and currently attends San Francisco State University.
“I’m so excited to be directing this year’s camp. I can’t wait for everyone to see the wonderful show that these campers put on with the support of our amazing teaching staff,” said Hauck. “We are so fortunate to have some wonderful sponsors for this year’s camp such as Local Union 228 Plumbers Pipefitters and HVAC of Marysville and Sapphire Marketing Group of Yuba City that have allowed us to provide scholarships for many of our campers.”
Rise Up’s Summer Arts Academy will kick off on July 10 and run until July 21. Instructional hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with a 30-minute grace period at both drop off and pickup. Free breakfast and lunch will also be provided.
“We did a survey last year at the end of camp to see what the parents thought about shortening it,” explained Barkley-Brinson. “It seemed like both the staff and kids were a little exhausted so adopting a more traditional school day seemed to work better for everyone.”
Unlike last year’s “The Lion King Experience,” Rise Up was unable to secure additional funding to make its summer programming completely free. Instead, tuition is set at $300 for the first child with a $100 enrollment discount per sibling. Scholarships have also been made available for those that qualify. This camp has been designed for children between the ages of 8 and 13, however instructors may be able to accommodate those slightly above or below this range on a case-by-case basis.
The deadline for applications is currently set for July 5. To learn more about RIse Up’s camp and programming, visit riseupys.org. Additional inquiries can be sent to shauck@riseupys.org.