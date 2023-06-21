RiseUpCamp1.jpg

Students from Rise Up’s Summer Arts Academy pose onstage last year during a rehearsal at Edgewater Elementary School in Marysville. The camp will be returning this year with a special Disneyland theme and registration is open until July 5. 

 Courtesy of Julian Barkley-Brinson

Back by popular demand, Rise Up Youth Program for the Performing Arts will be launching its second summer arts camp next month at Edgewater Elementary School in Marysville.

This two-week intensive will focus on the basics of dancing, singing, and acting, culminating in a public production. The theme for this year’s camp is “A Day at Disneyland,” an open-ended prompt meant to spur the creativity of each camp counselor.

