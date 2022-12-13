Rise Up, a locally based youth performing arts group, will be hosting a free Winter Wonderland event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Edgewater Elementary School in Marysville.

This family friendly festival will feature craft vendors, holiday shopping, baked goods, and hands-on activities inside Santa’s Workshop. Activities include ornament making, wreath decorating, picture frame making, painting, and more.

