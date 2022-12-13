Rise Up, a locally based youth performing arts group, will be hosting a free Winter Wonderland event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at Edgewater Elementary School in Marysville.
This family friendly festival will feature craft vendors, holiday shopping, baked goods, and hands-on activities inside Santa’s Workshop. Activities include ornament making, wreath decorating, picture frame making, painting, and more.
Back by popular demand, organizers are excited to announce the return of the annual Family Gingerbread Competition, which will be judged by Santa Claus. Families can register as a team and design their dream gingerbread house at the event. The contest is free and winners will receive a special prize.
Holiday refreshments will be available for purchase throughout the day, the proceeds of which go toward funding Rise Up, a nonprofit group that offers free and low cost youth arts programs throughout the Yuba-Sutter community. Menu items include cookies from The Cookie Tree, pies from Stephens Farmhouse, warm apple cider, and hot cocoa.
Winter Wonderland will culminate in a one-hour performance from Rise Up “all-stars.” This “Holiday Spectacular” will feature the talent of local kids of all ages and will take place on Edgewater Elementary School’s state-of-the-art stage in Marysville. A special announcement will be made following the performance.
The Winter Wonderland event will be held at the Edgewater Elementary School campus located at 5715 Oakwood Dr. in Marysville. For more information, contact event coordinator Julian Barkley-Brinson at info@riseupys.org or 530-933-0223.