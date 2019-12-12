The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office has not identified the two men who robbed an Olivehurst Rite Aid, but are investigating whether the suspects are affiliated with suspects arrested in similar robberies committed on the same day in Roseville, Orland and Redding, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah.
At 6:37 p.m. Tuesday, two men entered a Rite Aid Pharmacy in the 5000 block of Olivehurst Ave., jumped the counter and stole approximately 40 bottles of pain medication with an estimated value of $9,800, according to Carbah.
The two men fled the scene in a vehicle southbound on Highway 70 toward Sacramento. One of the two men was described as younger and possibly a teenager. No weapons were found at the scene and no one was hurt. Carbah said deputies searched for the suspects Tuesday night but were unable to locate them. As of Thursday afternoon, the investigation is ongoing.
Also on Tuesday, the Roseville Police Department arrested three men suspected of committing a pharmacy robbery. Carbah said Wednesday that the department was looking into whether the Roseville suspects are connected to the Olivehurst robbers and possibly a larger crew of robbers that have committed a series of similar crimes in Northern California in the past. That crew is suspected to be based out of Sacramento, according to Carbah.
On Wednesday, the Redding Police Department arrested a man and two juveniles suspected of robbing a Walgreen’s, according to a press release from the department. The man arrested was Vince Davis Qualls, 40, of Sacramento. According to Carbah, a similar crime was committed in Orland on Wednesday.
Crime analysis units in the Sacramento Valley region have been working with the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office by sharing information in an effort to determine if these cases are connected, Carbah said.