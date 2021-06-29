An effort to establish a new parkway along the Feather River received a boost recently when the National Park Service announced it would assist the Sutter County Resource Conservancy District with planning resources.
The local conservancy district is being awarded a grant from the National Park Service Rivers, Trails and Conservation Assistance program that will help district staff plan the financing and construction of the parkway, which would extend south from Willow Island Park along the river to Shanghai Bend. A similar project was originally scheduled to be completed in 2006 but was postponed due to a lack of funds.
SCRCD board member Mike Johnston, who is heading the parkway project effort, said the district was ecstatic to learn they had been awarded the prestigious grant from the National Parks Service.
“Five states competed for the 50 projects selected this year,” Johnston said in a press release. “The parkway project will provide both recreational and economic opportunities for the community, and allow for greater access to one of Sutter County’s most precious resources.”
The parkway would provide pedestrian, hiking, and biking trails along the Feather River. The project would also restore natural habitat in the area and provide educational displays.
Johnston said the project is supported by the Sutter County Board of Supervisors, Yuba City Council, Levee District 1, Marysville City Council, Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce, Middle Mountain Interpretive Hikes, and the Sacramento Area Council of Governments.
The assistance program is meant to extend and expand the benefits of the National Park Service to communities throughout the nation, supporting community-led natural resource conservation and outdoor recreation projects.
As part of the program, National Park Service staff provide free, on-location facilitation and planning expertise.
SCRCD is a special district that works closely with farmers, ranchers, partners and the community to get conservation on the ground in the Yuba-Sutter area through projects, educational programs, technical workshops, workgroups and more.