Headquartered in Yuba City, River Valley Community Bancorp with its wholly owned subsidiary, River Valley Community Bank, recently announced financial results for the quarter that ended on June 30.

According to the bank, total assets at the end of the quarter were $582 million as of June 30. That is nearly $80 million more than results from June 30, 2021. As of March 31, assets were listed at $574.8 million.

