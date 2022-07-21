Headquartered in Yuba City, River Valley Community Bancorp with its wholly owned subsidiary, River Valley Community Bank, recently announced financial results for the quarter that ended on June 30.
According to the bank, total assets at the end of the quarter were $582 million as of June 30. That is nearly $80 million more than results from June 30, 2021. As of March 31, assets were listed at $574.8 million.
Net income for the quarter totaled $1.4 million or $0.46 per diluted share compared to $1.3 million or $0.42 per diluted share for the quarter that ended on June 30, 2021, officials with the bank said. At the end of the quarter on March 31, net income totaled $1.1 million.
Net interest income totaled $4.2 million for the quarter. At the same point last year and at the end of the quarter on March 31, net interest was $3.9 million.
Total gross loans were $254.9 million as of June 30, which represents a decrease of $3.9 million or 1.5% from $258.8 million as of June 30, 2021, and an increase of $6.3 million or 2.6% from $248.6 million as of March 31.
“The decrease in loans was driven primarily by PPP loan payoffs received during the 12-month period ended June 30, 2022,” the bank said. “As of June 30, 2022, all PPP loans have been forgiven with full payments received from the Small Business Administration. Excluding PPP loans, the bank had loan growth of $22.2 million or 9.6% from June 30, 2021, and $7.4 million or 3.0% from March 31, 2022.”
Total deposits as of June 30 were $542.1 million. That is an increase of $91.2 million or 20.2% from the $450.9 million on June 30, 2021, and an increase of $12.1 million or 2.3% from $530 million on March 31. As of June 30, the bank said it had no non-performing assets.
“The bank recognized record quarterly net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The bank’s balance sheet is asset sensitive and therefore our earning assets will yield more in an increasing rate environment,” CFO Kevin S. Reynolds said in a statement. “We expect the bank’s ROAA to improve as our balance sheet yields higher returns. Volatility in the treasury markets continues to negatively impact the fair value of our securities portfolio and book value per share as a function of mark-to-market accounting requirements. However, our securities portfolio continues to perform as intended, and we anticipate that unrealized losses will reduce over time as bonds approach maturity.”