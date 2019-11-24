River Valley Community Bank formally announced in a news release plans to open a new, full-service branch office in Marysville in early 2020.
“Given Marysville’s close proximity to Yuba City, the bank has served many customers located in Marysville and Yuba County since we opened in 2006,” said John Jelavich, president and CEO of River Valley Community Bank, in the press release. “Our opening of the branch in Marysville will better position us to provide Yuba County with a responsive, local banking alternative.”
The new location will be at 904 B Street.
The company’s first bank opened for business in Yuba City in 2006. Since then, they’ve added locations in Grass Valley (2013) and Auburn (2018).
“We believe that having offices in both Yuba City and Marysville enhances our overall coverage of the Yuba and Sutter county markets and will contribute to further asset growth and enhance long-term returns for our shareholders,” Jelavich said in a press release.