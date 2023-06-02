RVHSGrads2.jpg

River Valley High School graduates take their place in the school’s 16th commencement ceremony in Yuba City on Thursday.

 Michaela Harris/Appeal-Democrat

Families and friends of graduating seniors packed the stands on Thursday at River Valley High School in Yuba City in honor of its 16th commencement ceremony. 

River Valley High School’s class of 2023 had 348 graduates, 86% of which are preparing to attend a community college, trade school, college or university in the fall, Principal Lee McPeak said. In addition, over half of the graduating class has maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher with 56 students finishing high school with a 4.0 or higher.

Tags

Recommended for you