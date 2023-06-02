Families and friends of graduating seniors packed the stands on Thursday at River Valley High School in Yuba City in honor of its 16th commencement ceremony.
River Valley High School’s class of 2023 had 348 graduates, 86% of which are preparing to attend a community college, trade school, college or university in the fall, Principal Lee McPeak said. In addition, over half of the graduating class has maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher with 56 students finishing high school with a 4.0 or higher.
Assistant Principal Laurie Whitmore recognized 178 students who received a Golden State Seal Merit Diploma, which honors students who excelled in English, science, math or social science. An additional 56 students were honored with the California State Seal of Biliteracy for demonstrating foreign language proficiency.
McPeak also recognized several students who earned $1,728,000 collectively in scholarships.
After delivering welcome speeches to attendants in English, Spanish and Punjabi, two falcons were released before the graduates which represent seniors “leaving the River Valley nest,” McPeak said.
In his principal’s address, McPeak encouraged students to be prepared for the lives that they have ahead of them.
“Never underestimate being prepared for the moment. Always do the extra things that keep your skills honed and your spirits filled, so when opportunity presents itself, you will be ready,” McPeak said. “Graduating from high school means that you’re beginning this long road that us old people call ‘adulting.’ It can be tough. You’re going to be surrounded by ideas and philosophies that are like yours and different from yours and everywhere in between. When you choose to listen first and appreciate differences and understand other people’s perspectives first and when you choose to communicate with those around you in a compassionate and honest manner, your adulting experience will be a successful one.”
River Valley High School’s Senior Class President Greta Hartridge Gundershaug presented administrators with this year’s class gift on behalf of all graduates. This gift is a unique way for River Valley seniors to show dedication and school spirit, Gundershaug said. The class of 2023 will donate a bench and a plaque for the senior square on campus.
This year’s salutatorian is Jaskirat Singh Billing and the valedictorian is Gianna Davit, who also served as president for River Valley’s Associated Student Body. In her speech, Davit reflected on the class of 2023’s unique challenges in learning how to navigate high school through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In 2005, two major events happened: River Valley High School opened and the class of 2023 was born,” Davit said. “Four years ago, we entered high school as hesitant freshmen, who were a little young, a little uncertain and a little excited. We experienced our first rallies, our first midterms and our first homecomings, and before we knew it, we were sophomores. This was a year we spent learning: learning how to do Zoom, learning how to do P.E. online, learning how to operate our lives through a screen. … Now four years later, as seniors, sitting here tonight, we have proven that our strength and determination are unparalleled, and we find ourselves in the same position from which we started: still young, still unsure of what is to come, but still very excited.”