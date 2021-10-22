River Valley Community Bancorp, which owns River Valley Community Bank, announced Tuesday that the company’s board of directors approved a five-for-four split of the company’s common stock.
The primary purpose of the split, according to a news release from the company, is to enhance the liquidity of the stock by making more shares available to shareholders. Each shareholder, at the close of business on Oct. 29, will get five shares for each four outstanding shares held on that record date.
According to the release, River Valley Community Bank anticipates that trading will begin on a split-adjusted basis on Nov. 1.
Along with the stock split, the company also released unaudited third quarter results. Some highlights from those results include:
– Total assets totaled $527.7 million as of Sept. 30, compared to $531.1 million as of Sept. 30, 2020, and $503.3 million as of June 30.
– Net income for the quarter that ended on Sept. 30 totaled $1.4 million or $0.56 per diluted share (pre-split) compared to $1.3 million or $0.54 per diluted share for the quarter that ended on Sept. 30, 2020, and $1.3 million or $0.53 per diluted share (pre-split) for the quarter that ended on June 30.
– Net interest income totaled $4 million for the quarter that ended on Sept. 30, compared to $3.6 million for the quarter that ended on Sept. 30, 2020, and $3.9 million for the quarter that ended on June 30.