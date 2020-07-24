The River Valley Community Bank announced its financial results for the quarter ending June 30.
Total assets reached $514.8 million, up from $402.7 million a year before. The second quarter growth was attributable to loans originated under the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program.
The bank’s net income totaled $652,000 compared to $1.4 million for the same quarter in 2019. Net income was negatively impacted by an increase in the provision for loan losses due to economic uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news release.
Net interest income totaled $3.5 million, up from $3.1 million for the second quarter of 2019.
“We are very pleased with the bank’s year-over-year deposit, loan, and total asset growth,” said John Jelavich, bank CEO, in a press release. “Notably with the PPP, our banking team demonstrated its commitment to our customers and communities by working many weekends and late nights to prepare and submit those loans for approval. We are proud that our team was able to process all eligible PPP loans submitted to the bank.”
River Valley Community Bank plans to open up a Marysville branch in early August. It will be located at 904 B Street, Marysville. Other locations include Yuba City, Grass Valley and Auburn.