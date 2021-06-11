River Valley Community Bank recently announced the appointment of Kevin Reynolds as the bank’s new executive vice president and chief financial officer.
As CFO, Reynolds will oversee the bank’s accounting and finance department, which includes cash management, capital planning, asset/liability management, financial forecasting, and management of the bank’s investment securities portfolio.
“I’m very pleased to have Kevin join the RVCB team,” said John Jelavich, bank president and CEO, in a press release. “He brings significant strength and expertise to our bank. His experience in public accounting, where his clients were banks and credit unions, some as large as $10 billion in assets, position him with experience and perspective that will be helpful to us as we continue to grow our bank.”
Prior to joining the bank, Reynolds spent eight years with Moss-Adams LLP in Rancho Cordova where he served as senior manager of financial institutions and directed and led audit engagements for his client base of banks and credit unions. He received his bachelor’s degree in accountancy and finance at California State University, Sacramento and is a certified public accountant.
“I’m excited to join the team at River Valley Community Bank,” Reynolds said in a press release. “The bank has demonstrated security and strength since it commenced operations nearly 15 years ago and remains well positioned for future growth. I look forward to helping the team build value for our customers and shareholders.”