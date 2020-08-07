River Valley Community Bank recently opened a new full-service branch in Marysville to better position the bank to provide local options to Marysville and Yuba County residents.
The new facility opened Aug. 3 at 904 B St., Marysville. Rosemary Daoust was hired as senior vice president and senior banking officer to lead the bank’s business development and community outreach.
“I am so pleased that Marysville will now have a local bank branch serving our community and helping to fill a void that seems to be growing as the bigger banks retrench from this market,” Daoust said in a press release. “I believe River Valley Community Bank’s timing is great for the community and I am excited to come back into banking and join forces with a great organization and again serve this wonderful community.”
Daoust, a Marysville native, has more than 38 years of commercial and retail banking experience. Throughout her banking career and since her retirement in 2016, she has been actively involved with numerous community nonprofits in volunteer and board capacities serving the Yuba-Sutter area.
“Rose is a natural fit and brings considerable expertise and market knowledge to the bank and there is no doubt she shares our passion for community banking,” said John Jelavich, president and CEO of River Valley Community Bank, in a press release. “With Rose and our amazing Marysville team, I am optimistic we will have positive and lasting impact in Marysville and Yuba County.”
In addition to the Marysville branch, River Valley Community Bank has locations in Yuba City, Grass Valley and Auburn. The bank was founded in 2006.