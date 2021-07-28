River Valley Community Bank recently announced its financial results for the second quarter.
Assets totaled $503.3 million as of June 30, compared to $514.8 million as of June 30, 2020, and $506.8 million as of March 31.
Net income for the quarter totaled $1.3 million, compared to $652,000 for the quarter ending June 30, 2020, and $1.2 million for the quarter that ended March 31.
Net interest income totaled $3.9 million for the latest quarter, compared to $3.5 million for the quarter ending June 30, 2020, and $3.8 million for the quarter that ended on March 31.
“We remain very pleased with the execution of our team and the continued growth we have achieved in our core deposits and loans,” said CEO John Jelavich in a press release. “We continue to experience significant interest in the relationship brand of banking we offer and, with recent investment we have made in new systems and expanding our lending capacity, we are very well positioned to continue to meet the banking needs of our communities.”
The bank has offices in Yuba City, Marysville, Grass Valley, and Auburn.