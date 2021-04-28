River Valley Community Bank recently released its financial results for the quarter that ended March 31.
Total assets ended the quarter at $506.9 million, up from $468.7 million at the end of March 2020. Net income totaled $1.2 million, an increase from $748,000 for the same quarter in 2020. Net interest income totaled $3.8 million, compared to $3.2 million for the period ending March 31, 2020.
“We are off to a great start in 2021 and are pleased with our first quarter results,” said CEO John M. Jelavich in a press release. “During the quarter, we saw continued strength in our loan pipeline and solid deposit growth. Over the past year, not only have our deposits grown significantly but our deposit mix also improved, which assists in lowering our overall funding costs. During the quarter, we also saw longer term interest rates increase with the improved outlook for the economy. Increasing rates have reduced some of the unrealized gains in our investment securities portfolio from year-end, however longer-term, moderately increasing rates and a sustained positive sloping yield curve should be beneficial for our margins and earnings.”
River Valley Community Bank has locations in Yuba City, Marysville, Grass Valley and Auburn.