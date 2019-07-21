The River Valley Community Bancorp, which owns the River Valley Community Bank, announced its second quarter financial results that ended June 30.
The bank’s financial highlights from the quarter include:
– Total assets for the year as of June 30 were $402.6 million compared to $359.7 million the year prior.
– Net income for the first half of 2019 totaled $2.2 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, compared to $1.9 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, for the same period a year prior.
– Net income for the quarter totaled $1.4 million, up from $1 million for the same quarter in 2018.
– Net interest income totaled $6.1 million for the first half of the year, compared to $5 million for the same time period in 2018.
– Net interest income totaled $3.1 million for the second quarter. That compares with $2.6 million for the second quarter in 2018.