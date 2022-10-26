After holding an anti-vape and tobacco poster design contest last spring, Yuba City Unified School District honored the winning submission by displaying it on a billboard on Gray Avenue in Yuba City.
River Valley High School freshman Navya Kamboj entered her anti-vape poster design while she was still a student at Andros Karperos School in Yuba City. Submissions were taken from each school in the district with the winning designs being turned into official posters. Out of these designs, the overall winner was able to feature their art on a billboard to discourage smoking and tobacco use.
Kamboj’s design features flowers in the shape of a set of lungs with one side blooming and the other side on fire. She was inspired to create the poster because of the real impact smoking or vaping can have on a person’s health.
“I was thinking about how the theme is anti-vaping and for lungs, one side is burnt out, on fire and all dead from the smoking, and the other side is just lively,” Kamboj said.
While cigarette use for teens has reached an all-time low, the emergence of e-cigarettes and vapes has led to a new wave of nicotine usage for young people, according to the Tobacco-Related Disease Research Program.
In 2021, vaping levels among young people rose to 16%, nearly tripling since 2017, according to a study conducted by the National Institutes of Health.
Kamboj decided to enter the district-wide poster contest because of her love of painting. Although she does not consider herself an artist, Kamboj believes that her art skills are “better than the average person’s.”
Kamboj said that she did not expect to place in her school or as the overall winner for the district. After starting her project in April, she was notified that her design would be displayed above Gray Avenue in late May.
“I was surprised that I even got first place in the school, so getting on the billboard is really big,” Kamboj said.
The poster contest was established as a way to promote anti-smoking and tobacco use among students with the messages coming directly from their fellow classmates. Officials said that the project was intended to reach students through student voices.
Kamboj believes that projects like these are important for promoting health and wellness to students who may not perceive the consequences of vaping or smoking.
“I think it’s important to deliver this message because I think a lot of people, a lot of teenagers especially, don’t think about the long-term effects of (smoking). They only think about what’s in the moment. They only want to really destress, and they don’t think about the long-term impact,” she said.
Officials with the Tobacco-Related Disease Research Program said that because many adult smokers begin using tobacco products in their youth, preventing young people from accessing menthol cigarettes or e-cigarettes is a lifelong health equity issue.
Kamboj’s anti-vaping billboard will be displayed on Gray Avenue until mid-November, said Jennifer Cates, director of student engagement for Yuba City Unified School District. The district intends to host the poster design contest again this year, she said.