Navya Kamboj’s anti-vaping design is displayed on a billboard on Gray Avenue in Yuba City.

 Courtesy of Yuba City Unified School District

After holding an anti-vape and tobacco poster design contest last spring, Yuba City Unified School District honored the winning submission by displaying it on a billboard on Gray Avenue in Yuba City.

River Valley High School freshman Navya Kamboj entered her anti-vape poster design while she was still a student at Andros Karperos School in Yuba City. Submissions were taken from each school in the district with the winning designs being turned into official posters. Out of these designs, the overall winner was able to feature their art on a billboard to discourage smoking and tobacco use.

