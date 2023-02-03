WorkReady.jpg

Leadership Trainer Karri Campbell delivers a presentation on good character and morality as part of the Aspire to Inspire Leadership Development workshop on Thursday at River Valley High School in Yuba City.

 Michaela Harris/Appeal-Democrat

River Valley High School in Yuba City is the first school in the Yuba-Sutter area to introduce the Aspire to Inspire Leadership Development workshop to its students. 

Backed by the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce in partnership with local schools, the program aims to teach “essential skills” that students will carry throughout their career and adult lives.

