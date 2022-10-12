Ryan Van Valkenburgh of River Valley High School won the 2022 Estelle Peirano Crowhurst Memorial Scholarship Award this past summer. His work, along with two others, was published in Sutter County Museum’s quarterly Bulletin. Museum organizers stated that they are proud to participate in these essay contests and to feature the winning entries.
The Crowhurst Memorial Scholarship was established in 1976 to commemorate the work of Estelle Peirano Crowhurst for her column, “The Diary of a Housewife,” published from 1950 to 1969 in Yuba City with the Independent-Herald newspaper, whose last publication date was in 1973. The award also commemorates Crowhurst’s son, Thomas Crowhurst, who covered sports and had a column, “The Sutter Notes,” from 1990 to 2000 for the Appeal-Democrat.
The scholarship is meant to increase knowledge of the history in Sutter County and encourage students interested in pursuing a career in journalism.
This year the scholarship’s theme was “Historical Buildings in Sutter County; The Stories They Tell.” Valkenburgh’s winning entry was entitled “The Life and Death of Hock Farm,” which covered the early farming efforts of John Sutter in Yuba City. In it, he notes both the agricultural legacy that Sutter established in the area and the atrocities of the labor which he bore upon native peoples.
In an excerpt taken from the essay, Valkenburgh states, “It can be seen as a great display of irony, of karmic comeuppance for John Sutter that the place he intended to house his legacy was destroyed, in essence, by his own hubris. The gold rush, which he helped to start, took all the workers from his farm and brought ruin upon Sutter and his farm.”
Hock Farm was the first non-native settlement in Sutter County, but the only thing that remains of it now are the metal doors to a storehouse.
“Ryan’s well-researched essay satisfied the journalistic criteria and captured the reader’s interest,” stated Marnee Crowhurst, a committee member of the Crowhurst Scholarship fund.
Valkenburgh is currently enrolled at the University of California Los Angeles as a political science major.
“After undergrad, I would like to enter the Foreign Service branch of the United States State Department, hopefully getting to work abroad in many different countries,” explained Valkenburgh. “Whatever I do in the future, I hope to use my education to help people through government or public service.”
To read Valkenburgh’s essay online, visit suttercountymuseum.org/resources/bulletins. His article will be found in the 2022 Summer Bulletin edition. This free publication will also feature the two runners-up, Miranda Garcia from Live Oak High School with “The Littlejohn House,” and Saihaj Kang from Yuba City High School with “The Yuba City Gurdwara.”
The Crowhurst Scholarship is open to any full-time high school seniors enrolled in Sutter County schools. There is no minimum GPA requirement. Winning essays will receive a $500 reward and be featured in the Sutter County Museum’s quarterly publication.