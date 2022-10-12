Crowhurst Memorial Scholarship

Ryan Van Valkenburgh accepts his prize and shakes hands with Jana Pettengill, the Estelle Peirano Crowhurst Memorial Scholarship representative.

 Courtesy of Marnee Crowhurst

Ryan Van Valkenburgh of River Valley High School won the 2022 Estelle Peirano Crowhurst Memorial Scholarship Award this past summer. His work, along with two others, was published in Sutter County Museum’s quarterly Bulletin. Museum organizers stated that they are proud to participate in these essay contests and to feature the winning entries. 

The Crowhurst Memorial Scholarship was established in 1976 to commemorate the work of Estelle Peirano Crowhurst for her column, “The Diary of a Housewife,” published from 1950 to 1969 in Yuba City with the Independent-Herald newspaper, whose last publication date was in 1973. The award also commemorates Crowhurst’s son, Thomas Crowhurst, who covered sports and had a column, “The Sutter Notes,” from 1990 to 2000 for the Appeal-Democrat.

