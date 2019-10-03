The Race for Awareness 5K Walk/Run, a benefit for Pink October and Geweke’s Caring for Women Foundation, is planned for this Saturday and some road closures will take place as part of the event.
Closures will take place from approximately 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
Traffic will be stopped long enough to allow participants to proceed on the course unrestricted. Motorists should expect delays of 20 - 30 minutes. Through-traffic should use alternate routes to avoid delays.
Race for Awareness route: Start at Geweke Field, Gray Ave.; Gray Ave. north to Forbes Ave.; Forbes Ave. east to Clark Ave.; Clark Ave. south to Spiva Ave.; Spiva Ave. east to Cooper Ave.; Cooper Ave. north to Forbes Ave.; Forbes Ave. east to Walnut Street; Walnut Street south to Reeves Ave.; Reeves Ave. west to Cooper Ave.; Cooper Ave. south to Morley Ave.; Morley Ave. west to Clark Ave.; Clark Ave. north to Kimball Ave.; Kimball Ave. west to Gray Ave.; Gray Ave. north to Geweke Field.